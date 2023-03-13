Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.91. 3,635,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,080. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

