PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.85. 471,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.