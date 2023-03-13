PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
PJT Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.85. 471,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PJT Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
