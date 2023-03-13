PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $0.12

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $589,025.80 and $18,426.98 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00418698 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.01 or 0.28301215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 730,804,771 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 729,981,037.82853 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.10720769 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,436.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

