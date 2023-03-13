PlatinX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $100,497.51 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

