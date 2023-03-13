PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 501,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.