PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 501,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
