PLC Ultima Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397,025.47 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.82 or 0.00568048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $66,918.86 and $397,025.47 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00418698 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.01 or 0.28301215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

