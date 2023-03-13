Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

PLRX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 234,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

