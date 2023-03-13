Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PBL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.60 on Monday, hitting C$20.90. 3,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$15.77 and a one year high of C$28.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.