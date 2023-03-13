Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002562 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and $1.70 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.63080371 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,166,695.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

