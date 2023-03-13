Polymath 24-Hour Volume Tops $506,197.81 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $170.77 million and $506,197.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00336334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010003 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1791759 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $300,150.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

