Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Chairman Acquires $40,326.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 4,700 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $40,326.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 305,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,028.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PDLB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,286. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

