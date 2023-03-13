Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 241.69% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 499,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,498. The company has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

