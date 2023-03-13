PotCoin Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 68.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $971,913.74 and approximately $3.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00347882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,216,486 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

