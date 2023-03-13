Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POWI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 30.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 275,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions.

