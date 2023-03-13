PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.