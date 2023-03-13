PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 130,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PRA Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

