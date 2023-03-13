Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

PSET stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $56.44.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.