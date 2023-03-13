Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Guggenheim

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,543 shares of company stock worth $1,947,392 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

