Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $134,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

