Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.46 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Prom has a total market cap of $81.45 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00020204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.57677403 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,495,333.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

