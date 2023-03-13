Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RXDX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences
In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
RXDX stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.