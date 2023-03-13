Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXDX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXDX stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.