ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.80. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 5,107,540 shares trading hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 22.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,743,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 642,414 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

