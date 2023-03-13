Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 46457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

