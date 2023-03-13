Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $27.27

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $25.40. Q2 shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 622,730 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

