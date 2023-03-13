QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

