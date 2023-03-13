Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XM. William Blair lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

