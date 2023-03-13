QUINT (QUINT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $1.38 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00428733 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,503.34 or 0.28979532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

