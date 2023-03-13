Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rail Vision Stock Down 6.1 %

RVSN stock traded down 0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,348. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of 0.40 and a twelve month high of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.09.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.