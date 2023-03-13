Raymond James Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $1.80

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
UP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 9.8 %
NYSE:UP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 3,086,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
