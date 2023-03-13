Raymond James Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $1.80

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE:UP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 3,086,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 874,829 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.