Raymond James Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

