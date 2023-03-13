Raymond James Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.88.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

GRT.UN traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$83.24. 50,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,796. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.24. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$100.90.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

