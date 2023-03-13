Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $122.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

