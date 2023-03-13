Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

