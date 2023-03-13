Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.
Redfin Trading Down 3.7 %
RDFN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
