Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

RDFN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

