Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 972,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,309,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Redfin by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
