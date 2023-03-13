Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

