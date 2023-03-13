Reef (REEF) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Reef has a total market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,785,394,836 coins and its circulating supply is 21,785,416,284 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars.

