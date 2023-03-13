Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Renalytix by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Trading Down 3.8 %

About Renalytix

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 70,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

