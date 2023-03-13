Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Replimune Group by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Replimune Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Replimune Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 199,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

