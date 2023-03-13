Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

