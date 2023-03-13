Request One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00224443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,344.55 or 0.99919843 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08987305 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,478,389.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

