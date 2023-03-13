ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.