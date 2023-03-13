Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.54. 1,640,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,834. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

