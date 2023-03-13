Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.54. 1,640,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,834. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

