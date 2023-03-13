Rexel (RXLSF) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rexel to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rexel alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Rexel Competitors -2.07% -19.01% 0.20%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 996.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexel is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Rexel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A 32.09 Rexel Competitors $1.08 billion $75.53 million 896.50

Rexel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Rexel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rexel Competitors 743 3870 5984 105 2.51

Rexel currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Rexel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Rexel beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rexel

(Get Rating)

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.