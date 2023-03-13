RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

RSF opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

