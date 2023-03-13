Robert Harris Schwartz Acquires 2,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anterix Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Anterix stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. 15,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,504. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
