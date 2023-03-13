Robert Harris Schwartz Acquires 2,500 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anterix Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. 15,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,504. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

