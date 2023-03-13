Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.26) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.32).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.88).

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($13,968.19). Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

