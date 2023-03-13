Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

