Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,856 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.53% of Rush Enterprises worth $37,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 31.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. 25,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,655. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.