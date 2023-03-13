Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

